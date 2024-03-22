News
No silver lining for buyers in this India-UAE treaty
SummaryBuyers of silver in India are likely being short-changed by unscrupulous jewellers exploiting India's trade treaty with the West Asian country
MUMBAI : A duty differential in silver imported under an India-UAE treaty is being exploited by unscrupulous jewellers to short-change unsuspecting buyers, according to an official from nodal trade body India Bullion and Jewellers Association.
