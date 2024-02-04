No Symptoms and in Your 40s. Time to Start Fighting Dementia?

Would you join a special clinic to stave off dementia, even if old age is years away?

Medical centers are starting programs to identify patients’ chances of cognitive decline and recommend ways to delay or prevent it. Most patients are in their 40s to 60s; some clinics take patients as young as 18. Insurance covers some services, otherwise tests and visits can range from hundreds to thousands of dollars.

Doctors in these clinics counsel patients to make personalized lifestyle changes, such as building resistance training into workouts or eating more leafy greens. They also recommend medications to treat conditions linked to Alzheimer’s risk, such as statins for high cholesterol. There’s no guarantee of preventing the disease or other forms of dementia, however, and some doctors are skeptical of these programs.

A primary-care doctor might recommend similar actions during an annual checkup, but a preventive dementia clinic goes a step further. Physicians scrutinize individual dementia risks to catch problems patients may not be aware of and help them follow through on advice long before symptoms might appear.

“If every primary-care doctor in every primary-care practice did prevention well, then this program may not need to exist," says Dr. Zaldy Tan, who heads the new Memory & Healthy Aging Program at Cedars-Sinai. “But we know that that doesn’t happen."

Though there is no surefire way to prevent dementia, researchers are learning more about links between factors largely within our control and cognitive decline. Roughly 40% of dementia cases globally could be delayed or prevented by addressing lifestyle and environmental factors, like exposure to air pollution and excessive alcohol consumption, according to a 2020 report commissioned by the medical journal the Lancet.

Intervening early

Dementia prevention and risk reduction clinics, already in places like Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian, Florida Atlantic University, Cleveland Clinic and Massachusetts General Hospital, are trying to tackle a growing medical need as the population ages.

The number of Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease is expected to double by 2060, from roughly 6.7 million today to more than 13 million, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. Age is the greatest risk factor for dementia, and more than 1 in 5 Americans is projected to be 65 years old or over by 2030, according to Census Bureau estimates.

At Cedars-Sinai, any patient over age 65 can join the clinic. So can people as young as 40 with at least two risk factors for dementia, such as a family history of the condition or untreated high blood pressure.

Patients are screened for eligibility, then answer questions about their nutrition, physical activity and childhood experiences. They undergo physical, cognitive and neurological exams, and can do genetic testing or get a polygenic risk score, which is a number representing someone’s likelihood of developing a disease based on their genes.

Dr. Zaldy Tan performs a neurological evaluation on a patient in Cedars-Sinai's new program focused on reducing the risk of Alzheimer's and dementia. (Cedars-Sinai)

For Chrissy Goodman, a 51-year-old patient at Cedars-Sinai’s new clinic with no signs of cognitive impairment, Tan’s recommendations included taking longer walks with her dog and eating fewer sweets to improve her adherence to what’s called the “MIND diet," a nutrition plan that emphasizes brain-healthy foods such as green leafy vegetables and berries.

Goodman, a full-time caregiver whose mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s two years ago, joined the clinic because of her family history of the condition.

“I want to be as healthy as I can for as long as I can," she says.

Some doctors and researchers point to mixed evidence of lifestyle changes’ ability to reduce the risk for cognitive impairment and say patients should be wary of any program promising to prevent dementia.

A randomized controlled trial published in the New England Journal of Medicine found no significant difference in cognitive outcomes for older adults with a family history of dementia who followed the MIND diet for three years compared with those who didn’t.

Maintaining healthy blood pressure has the strongest evidence for lowering risk, dementia researchers and doctors say.

Clinical programs’ recommendations include monitoring blood pressure, exercise, eating a healthy diet and cognitive training. Those practices make good sense for aging patients generally, “but if you’re looking for that to prevent dementia, the evidence is still out," says Dr. David Reuben, who directs UCLA’s Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care program and geriatrics division.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, a government-backed medical advisory panel whose recommendations are widely followed by doctors and insurers, doesn’t recommend for or against testing for cognitive impairment in adults who aren’t showing symptoms.

Getting treatment

Some clinics don’t accept private health insurance. Certain services may be covered by insurance as preventive care, program directors say, but it varies based on the payer and plan. Out-of-pocket expenses without reimbursement could range from $250 for genetic testing to $400 for a two-visit assessment at one clinic.

Genetic and blood testing, which look for markers associated with an increased risk of developing Alzheimer’s, such as the APOE4 gene or a protein called beta-amyloid, are offered at some clinics and generally aren’t covered by insurance.

“My worry is that the people who need [these clinics] most are the people who are least likely to get it," says Dr. Gill Livingston, a professor of psychiatry of older people at University College London who was lead author on the 2020 Lancet commission.

Doctors associated with the clinics say the upfront costs could delay expensive treatment down the road.

To recruit a diverse group of patients, Cedars-Sinai is planning to use AI to scan millions of patients’ health records. Algorithms will be designed to spot health factors that the patient might not realize could increase their chances of getting dementia, such as high cholesterol and sleep apnea, says Tan.

Andy Davis, a 41-year-old consultant in Minneapolis, says he’s interested in joining a prevention-focused clinic. A home genetic-testing kit revealed he has two copies of the APOE4 gene, which is associated with an elevated risk of Alzheimer’s.

He went to a neurologist for a cognitive test that he can use as a baseline to track his progress or decline as he ages. After that visit and some independent research, Davis started exercising more and drinking less alcohol.

“Knowledge is power," says Davis. “I don’t want to get done with my career and find myself unable to enjoy life."