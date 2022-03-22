No toll tax within 60 km; Mumbai to Srinagar in 20 hours: Nitin Gadkari

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
'I will ensure that there will be only one toll plaza within 60 km and if there's a second toll plaza, then it will be shut in the next three months,' Gadkari said in a reply to a discussion in the Lok Sabha
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said that there should be no toll plaza within 60 km on national highways and he will ensure the norms are fully implemented in the next three months.
"I will ensure that there will be only one toll plaza within 60 km and if there's a second toll plaza, then it will be shut in the next three months," Gadkari said in a reply to a discussion in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday on the demands for grants pertaining to his ministry.
The Union Minister also shared several updates regarding the road network in India. Amongst those, one of the biggest highlights has to be the fact that travelling from Mumbai to Delhi will soon be able to cover this distance in just a matter of 12 hours.
And that’s not it, people who want to travel all the way to Srinagar from Mumbai will be able to cover this distance in 20 hours.
"Work on Delhi-Amritsar-Katra highway work has begun. By end of this year, we'll be able to reach Mumbai from Srinagar in 20 hours and the distance between Delhi and Amritsar will be covered in four hours," Gadkari added.
Speaking about the infrastructure development projects in Jammu and Kashmir, the minister said that around 1,000 people are working on the Zojila tunnel project at present.
"In Jammu and Kashmir projects worth ₹7,000 crores are underway. About 1,000 people are working inside the Zojila tunnel at -8 degrees celsius," Gadkari further said.
The minister further said it is his endeavour to make the road infrastructure in India at par with the United States by 2040.