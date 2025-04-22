‘No work moving?’ Internet slams CEO who says ’too many holidays’ in India slow down productivity

India's cherished calendar of festivals and public observances is under scrutiny after a LinkedIn post by Ravikumar Tummalacharla, CEO of Cleanrooms Containments, went viral earlier this week. Caption starting with “Too Many Holidays, No Work Moving!”, the post criticised the number of holidays in April 2025—more than 10, by his count—and their perceived impact on work efficiency and economic momentum.

“While we deeply respect the cultural and spiritual richness of India,” wrote Tummalacharla, “the overload of public and optional holidays, combined with weekends, often brings work to a standstill… Most offices are seeing no file movement for weeks.”

Tagging government handles like @PMOIndia, @MyGovIndia, and the Ministry of Labour, the CEO called for a reconsideration of India’s holiday structure, warning that it especially affects MSMEs, critical sectors, and international credibility.

He further argued, “China is 60 years ahead because they prioritize economic momentum,” adding that many Indians migrate abroad in search of “smoother systems and faster processes”.

The post quickly sparked a flood of comments and reactions, mostly in opposition.

One user challenged the argument by tying the holiday structure to larger systemic issues:

“Let’s keep the holidays. Indians are already not paid well since the last decade. Inflation is around 6%, and we got a hike of 2-3%. If you want more workdays, employ more people at low salaries—what the industry has been doing anyway. We have an abundance of human resources, so it should be win-win for everyone.”

Another person took issue with the comparison to China:

“It’s unfair to compare India and China without considering their different social and political contexts. We need solutions that work for India’s unique needs. Rather than seeing holidays as a hindrance, we should explore how they can be better managed to minimize disruption to work.”

A third respondent sharply criticised the mindset behind the original post: Advertisement

“With all due respect, this post reflects a deeply flawed understanding of what truly drives productivity and sustainable economic growth. Public holidays are not a burden—they’re a right. They’re the only time many people get to be with their families and restore their mental health. If your organisation comes to a standstill because of holidays, the issue is not the holidays—it’s your planning, your processes, and perhaps your leadership.”

India’s public holiday calendar is among the world’s most diverse, reflecting its multi-religious, multi-lingual population. In April alone, regional and national holidays like Ram Navami, Baisakhi, Ambedkar Jayanti, Eid, and Mahavir Jayanti appeared on calendars, in addition to regular weekends.

