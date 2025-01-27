A cop dog in China missed out on its year-end bonus after being caught sleeping on duty and urinating in its own food bowl, reported South China Morning Post.

China's first Corgi police dog, Fuzai, was born on August 28, 2023. Since then, the male dog has become an internet sensation for its cute smile and short legs. The canine cop dog also received rigorous training in northern China to become a full time reserve explosives-detection operative.

Watch internet sensation Fuzai, the Chinese cop dog Several users have shared videos of Fuzai. The canine, who rose to fame for its sharp skills, is winning millions of hearts with its smile, short legs and cuteness.

Fuzai was donated to the police dog training base after its original owner took it to a park when the dog was only two months old. At the park, a police dog trainer discovered Fuzai's potential to become a cop dog.

According to an update shared by social media account Corgi Police Dog Fuzai and Its Comrades, operated by Weifang Public Security Bureau, Fuzai had outperformed during its tenure, reported SCMP.

The account has nearly 3.8 lakh followers and Fuzai's video receives millions of likes and comments. In its recent video, shared on January 19, the social media account informed that the dog performed well in 2024. It had completed many security tasks, hence was rewarded with a red flower and several treat and toys.

But the dog was found sleeping during work and urinating on its food bowl. Citing the act of indiscipline, the police officials “confiscated snacks” as penalty and left the dog only with red flower.

Social media reacts to Fuzai's punishment The social media update sparked massive reactions online.

“Poor Fuzai worked hard all year, only to lose its year-end bonus. I can relate so much,” SCMP quoted a comment on the post.

“It peed in its own bowl, not in the bowl of its boss. Let my bestie take the punishment for it and return its bonus immediately!” commented another user.