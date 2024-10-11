Nobel Peace Prize 2024: When, where, and how to watch announcement today; live stream, direct link here

The Nobel Peace Prize 2024 ceremony will be live-streamed today. Check when, where and how to watch today.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published11 Oct 2024, 08:19 AM IST
The Nobel Committee holds a comprehensive discussion of the most likely applicants for Nobel Peace Prize after the advisers present their reports.

Nobel Peace Prize 2024: One of the most significant announcements scheduled for the day is the announcement of the Nobel Peace Prize of 2024. Below are details about when, where, and how to watch the ceremony live. 

Here is a detailed guide about Nobel Prize 2024 announcements:

  • The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on October 11 at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo, Norway. The Nobel Peace Prize winner announcement ceremony will be live streamed at 2:15 pm
  • Interested viewers can live stream the event through the official YouTube channel of ‘The Nobel Prize’ at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5UNqMEquEPk.

One can also track the event through The Nobel Prize official social media handle on X (formerly Twitter). 

 

South Korean author Han Kang is the winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature announced on October 10 “for her intense poetic prose that confronts historical traumas and exposes the fragility of human life.” This brings the total number of literature laureates to 121. Notably, the literature Nobel Prize has been shared between multiple people only four times, till date.

How are winners selected?

The Norwegian Nobel Committee presents the list of nominees for the year at the first meeting after the nomination deadline. The Committee may add more names to the nomination list, which is followed by a discussion on deserving candidates.

The shortlisted candidates are evaluated by permanent advisers of the Nobel Committee. It is important to note that the body of advisers comprising professors from Norwegian universities with extensive knowledge in fields that have an impact on the Peace Prize, alongside the Institute’s director and research director, decide the winner. 

The advisers are typically given few months time to prepare their reports. At the same time, other Norwegian and international specialists also provide reports. The Nobel Committee proceeds with a comprehensive discussion of the most likely applicants after the presentation of the advisers’ reports. The Committee unanimously selects the Nobel Peace Prize laureate during its final meeting before finally making the Prize announcement in October.

First Published:11 Oct 2024, 08:19 AM IST
