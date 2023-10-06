Hello User
Business News/ News / Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Narges Mohammadi for ‘fight against oppression of women in Iran’

Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Narges Mohammadi for ‘fight against oppression of women in Iran’

Livemint

  • ‘This year’s Nobel Peace Prize also recognises the hundreds of thousands of people who have demonstrated against the theocratic regime’s policies of discrimination and oppression targeting women,’ a statement noted.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee decided to confer the prize on her after months of protest in Iran over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize to Narges Mohammadi for her “fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all".

‘This year’s Nobel Peace Prize also recognises the hundreds of thousands of people who have demonstrated against the theocratic regime’s policies of discrimination and oppression targeting women,’ a statement noted.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

Updated: 06 Oct 2023, 02:53 PM IST
