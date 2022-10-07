Nobel Peace Prize for peacekeepers in Russia, Ukraine, Belarus: Who are they?

Amid a war that has pushed the world to its edge, there are some who have demonstrated the significance of peace and promoted the fundamental rights of citizens. Their outstanding efforts to keep peace alive have been awarded with the Nobel Peace Prize 2022. Their efforts are not limited to the war but began way back. Human rights advocate Belarusian Ales Bialiatski, the Russian human rights organisation Memorial and the Ukrainian human rights organisation Center for Civil Liberties are the three joint winners of the Nobel Peace Prize 2022. Even if their countries are entangled in war, these laureates represent the civil society in their home countries.

