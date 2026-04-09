Nobel Peace Prize for Shehbaz Sharif amid US-Iran ceasefire? Pakistan raises demand after 15-day truce

Hours before US President Donald Trump's expletive-laden attack threat against Iran was to come into effect, both Tehran and Washington announced that they had agreed to a two-week ceasefire. In the final hours before this major announcement, Pakistan served as the primary mediator, according to an Axios report. After waging a war for more than a month, the “Islamabad Accord” proposed an immediate ceasefire followed by negotiations.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif claimed that he invited delegations from both the US and Iran to Islamabad on 10 April to finalise “a conclusive agreement.” Breaking the silence on the ceasefire deal, Shehbaz Sharif on 8 April wrote, “With the greatest humility, I am pleased to announce that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY.”

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Expressing hope that the ‘Islamabad Talks’ would succeed in achieving sustainable peace in the region, he added, “I warmly welcome the sagacious gesture and extend deepest gratitude to the leadership of both the countries and invite their delegations to Islamabad on Friday, 10th April 2026, to further negotiate for a conclusive agreement to settle all disputes.”

Nobel Peace Prize for Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir sought The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), in addition to several Pakistani media outlets, pitched for the Nobel Peace Prize to be awarded to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir. They cited the crucial role the Pakistani leaders played in securing the 15-day truce.

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Raising calls for the Nobel Peace Prize for the two leaders to recognise their endeavour, KCCI alleged that a ceasefire was made possible due to the efforts of Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir, Ary News reported

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According to sections of the Pakistani media, the country's diplomacy during the global energy crisis makes Islamabad’s leadership worthy of the coveted prize. Highlighting Pakistan's role in preventing a devastating war, it suggested that the Shehbaz Sharif-led government served as a crucial bridge between the US and Iran by creating an environment that encouraged dialogue rather than escalation.

Underscoring Pakistan’s actions, Lt Col (Retd) Sayed Ahmad Nadeem Qadri shared his view in an opinion piece in The Nation. Pakistan's intervention “prevented a potentially devastating war, acted as a trusted intermediary for both sides (the USA and Iran), contributed to global stability by helping stabilise energy routes and international markets, and encouraged diplomacy over military action, resulting in the promotion of dialogue," he wrote.

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“Such contributions reflect the core spirit of the Nobel Peace Prize, rewarding those who actively work to reduce conflict and foster peace. Pakistan’s mediation between the United States and Iran demonstrates the power of diplomacy in resolving even the most complex conflicts,” Qadri added.