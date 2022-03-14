'Nobody is safe until...': AIIMS chief bats for vaccine equity across globe

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Covid vaccine equity: AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria on Monday said that there should be equitable distribution of vaccines all around the world. "And if that does not happen the virus will continue to mutate. No one is safe unless everyone is safe," he said while speaking at the inaugural session of a two-day lecture series organised by the JNU's Centre for Canadian, US, and Latin American Studies.

Guleria said the virus will gradually become an endemic. However, he said, it is not going to disappear and it will continue as far as the infection is concerned.

The AIIMS Director said India has done remarkably well on vaccine front and it is something that the country should be proud of.

"Almost 97% of Indians aged 18 and above have received the first dose of vaccine. This is a remarkable achievement. We have the biggest and best vaccine programme in the world," he said.

"It is also important that there should be equitable distribution of vaccines all around the world. If that does not happen the virus will continue to mutate. No one is safe unless everyone is safe," he added.

"It is also important that there should be equitable distribution of vaccines all around the world. If that does not happen the virus will continue to mutate. No one is safe unless everyone is safe," he added.

