After green nod, transshipment hub in Nicobar wins in-principle approval
Summary
- The ministry of shipping, ports and inland waterways will finalize a cabinet note for the public private partnership project, and seek approval in the last quarter of FY24 to speed up financial bids
New Delhi: The finance ministry has given its in-principle approval to plans to build international container transshipment terminal in Great Nicobar following environmental clearance for the marque, ₹43,700-crore project, two officials privy to the development said.