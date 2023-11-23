After green nod, transshipment hub in Nicobar wins in-principle approval

The ministry of shipping, ports and inland waterways will now shortly finalize a cabinet note for the public private partnership project, and seek approval in the last quarter of FY24 to speed up financial bids. The bids are likely to be finalized in the first quarter of FY25. The project, which secured interest from about 10 investors earlier this year, has now got funding clearance from the public investment board. Mint earlier reported that Larsen and Toubro Ltd, Afcons Infrastructure Ltd and JSW Infrastructure Ltd are among companies interested to build the terminal.

