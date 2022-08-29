Noida demolition: 500 workers, 100 tankers, 22 anti-smog guns for clean up, rains too help3 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 10:03 PM IST
Noida twin towers demolition: 500 workers, 100 tankers, 22 anti-smog guns have been installed for the clean-up
Noida twin towers demolition: 500 workers, 100 tankers, 22 anti-smog guns have been installed for the clean-up
Listen to this article
Work to clean the debris was in full swing on Monday in the two nearby residential societies and the roads around the now-demolished Supertech twin towers, Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari said even as sudden rains in the evening brought hope for a quick respite from dust.