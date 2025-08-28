Noida dowry death: Why Nikki Bhati did not blame Vipin, in-laws in dying statement? Cops reveal

The investigation into the Noida dowry death case of Nikki Bhati has taken a new turn after the cops ruled out a cylinder blast. The cops have also revealed why Nikki Bhati did not blame Vipin or her in-laws in her “dying statement” at the hospital where she was taken with severe burn injuries.

A memo from the private hospital, where Nikki was first taken to, states she suffered burns in a gas cylinder explosion, while Vipin's cousin Devendra, who took her to the hospital, said she repeatedly asked for water and said she felt suffocated.

Her sister Kanchan, who is married into the same Bhati family, however, has accused Nikki's husband Vipin and their in-laws for setting Nikki on fire for not meeting their dowry demands. Kanchan has alleged that she was also assaulted the day Nikki was “killed”.

Police said Nikki Bhati said, in her “dying declaration”, that she was injured after a cylinder blast at her home while she was cooking, HT has reported.

Kasna station house officer (SHO) Dharmendra Shukla has said that Nikki may have tried to save her husband and in-laws. “It is believed she did not want anyone to be sent behind bars, which is why she did not blame anyone in her last words,” he said, HT reported.

The cops have now recovered an empty thinner bottle and lighter – now a key evidence in the Noida dowry case – from Nikki Bhati's room – which now rules out the cylinder blast as the primary cause of Nikki Bhati's death.

WHAT HAS KANCHAN ALLEGED? Nikki, 26, was found with severe burn injuries at her Sirsa village home on August 21 and later died en route to a Delhi hospital. Her husband, Vipin Bhati, his parents, Satveer and Daya, and brother Rohit Bhati (Kanchan's husband) have been arrested for her alleged dowry death.

Vipin was shot in the leg by police on August 24 after allegedly attempting to escape custody.

The FIR in the case, filed by Kanchan, alleges that Nikki was beaten, doused with a flammable liquid, and set ablaze by her in-laws following persistent dowry harassment.

Kanchan claimed their family had already given a Scorpio SUV, a motorcycle, and jewellery during Nikki's wedding in 2016, but were being pressured for ₹36 lakh and a luxury car.

In her statement, Kanchan has told the police that she heard screams and rushed to find Nikki engulfed in flames, while Vipin stood nearby.

A police officer said, “Kanchan tried to douse the fire, holding a mobile phone in one hand while sprinkling water with the other. She also recorded part of the incident. Soon after, she fainted and Nikki was rushed to hospital."

Meanwhile, a CCTV footage from outside Nikki's house has surfaced, showing Vipin standing at a shop outside the house when the incident occurred. The police are trying to ascertain the timeline of the Noida dowry death case.