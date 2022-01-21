In a bid to prevent accidents during inclement weather conditions, the Noida Police has rolled out a drive to paste reflective tapes on vehicles. Besides, the Gautam Nagar district's traffic police on Friday installed glowing tapes on barricades and pillars on the roads.

In a bid to prevent accidents during inclement weather conditions, the Noida Police has rolled out a drive to paste reflective tapes on vehicles. Besides, the Gautam Nagar district's traffic police on Friday installed glowing tapes on barricades and pillars on the roads.

Ganesh Prasad Saha, the deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Gautam Budh Nagar, said the traffic police pasted reflective tapes at the DND Flyway toll plaza yesterday.

We have seen that sometimes, speeding vehicles hit the dividers at the toll plaza due to poor visibility. The reflective tapes improve visibility and safety for road users. We also pasted these tapes on the tractors, trucks and other vehicles," Saha told Hindustan Times.

A fine of ₹10,000 will be slapped on those not abiding by the rule, he added.

The reflective tapes are designed to enhance visibility in low light and at night. When the back lights of vehicles do not function properly, the reflectors play an important role in alerting commuters driving in the same direction.

Raghavendra Kumar, who is known as the helmet man, and volunteers with the Noida traffic police, said most of the accidents occur due to parked vehicles during the foggy weather.

"In foggy weather, parked vehicles are not clearly visible to others and this leads to accidents. People should not park their vehicles on the roads. The police should also act swiftly and remove such vehicles to avoid accidents," he told the daily.

According to data available with the Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police, 368 people were killed in 798 accidents in 2021 compared to 2020, when 380 people died in 740 accidents.

Meanwhile, ahead of India's Republic Day, the Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police has issued an advisory stating that entry of heavy vehicles from Noida to Delhi will be restricted from 8 PM on January 22 till the R-day parade rehearsals conclude in the afternoon of January 23. The restrictions on the entry of heavy vehicles will again be in place from 8 PM on January 25 till the Republic Day celebrations conclude on January 26.

The heavy vehicles will have to take a U-turn from DND Flyway, Kalindi Kunj and Chilla border. These vehicles can use the Eastern Peripheral Expressway to continue their journey.

