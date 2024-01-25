 Lok Sabha polls 2024: Noida, Greater Noida police announce traffic restrictions for PM's visit to Bulandshahr | Mint
Lok Sabha polls 2024: Noida, Greater Noida police announce traffic restrictions for PM's visit to Bulandshahr
Lok Sabha polls 2024: Noida, Greater Noida police announce traffic restrictions for PM's visit to Bulandshahr

PM Modi gears up for 2024 Lok Sabha elections with first electoral rally in Bulandshahr today.

Noida, Greater Noida police announce traffic restrictions for PM's visit to BulandshahrPremium
Noida, Greater Noida police announce traffic restrictions for PM's visit to Bulandshahr

Noida, Greater Noida police have imposed traffic restrictions for PM Modi's visit to Bulandshahr today i.e. on 25 January. The Prime Minister is gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, with the first electoral rally scheduled in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr today, sources from the BJP said as reported by news agency ANI.

Additionally, the prime minister is also set to launch development projects worth more than 19,100 crore in Bulandshahr today, officials have as reported by news agency PTI. PM will inaugurate the 173-km-long double-line electrified section between New Khurja and New Rewari on the dedicated freight corridor (DFC) by flagging off goods trains from the two stations through video conferencing. As per the officials, he is also set to inaugurate the 4th rail line connecting Mathura-Palwal and Chipiyana Buzurg-Dadri sections and multiple road development projects as well. Among other projects, Modi will inaugurate include Indian Oil's Tundla-Gawaria pipeline and an "integrated industrial township at Greater Noida" (IITGN), which has been developed in line with the prime minister’s vision of integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects under PM-GatiShakti.

Amid this, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police issued a traffic advisory, cautioning commuters of possible diversions on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and the Yamuna Expressway briefly on January 25.

Traffic restrictions imposed

-According to the diversion plan, the traffic going from Chilla Red Light towards Greater Noida via the expressway will be diverted from the Sector 14A flyover towards Sector 15 roundabout and it will be able to go towards the destination via DSC route.

-The traffic going from DND towards Greater Noida via expressway will be diverted towards Rajnigandha Chowk in Sector 16. This traffic will be able to go towards the destination via MP-01 route and DSC route.

-The traffic going from Kalindi border towards Greater Noida via expressway will be diverted towards Sector 37 from Mahamaya flyover. This traffic will be able to go towards the destination via MP-03 route and DSC route.

-The traffic going from Sector 37 via expressway towards Greater Noida will be diverted to the double service road from Sector 44 roundabout. This traffic will be able to reach its destination via DSC route via double service road.

-Traffic going from Greater Noida towards Noida via the expressway will be diverted from Charkha roundabout towards Sector 94. This traffic will be able to reach its destination via Mahamaya flyover via Sector 37.

-From Kalindi Border to Dalit Prerna Sthal Parking Tiraha towards DND/Chilla, there will be diversion towards Sector 37 from Mahamaya Flyover. This traffic will be able to reach the destination via DSC route, MP-03 route from Sector 37.

-Traffic going from GIP Mall towards DND via Filmcity flyover will be diverted by U-turn below Filmcity flyover. This traffic will be able to go towards the destination through the DSC route and elevated route.

-Traffic going towards Delhi via DND flyover from Rajnigandha side will be diverted from Rajnigandha Chowk. This traffic will be able to go towards the destination from New Ashok Nagar border via DSC route, it stated.

-Traffic going towards Delhi via Sector 14A flyover from Golchakkar Chowk Sector 15 will be diverted from Golchakkar Chowk. This traffic will be able to go towards the destination from New Ashok Nagar border via DSC route, it added.

-Similarly, in Greater Noida, the traffic going from Zero Point via Yamuna Expressway will be diverted towards Pari Chowk. This traffic will be able to reach the destination via Kasna town, Sirsa, Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

-The traffic coming from Agra towards Noida will be able to get down towards Jewar town ahead of Jewar toll plaza and go towards the destination via Sabauta underpass via Khurja bypass via Jahangirpur.

-Commuters going from Pari Chowk towards Noida via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be diverted from Pari Chowk towards Sujpur. This traffic will be able to reach its destination from Surajpur via Greater Noida West, the advisory stated.

Published: 25 Jan 2024, 06:33 AM IST
