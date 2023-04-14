Noida hotel lift crashes down from 3rd floor, 9 hurt

Noida hotel lift crashes down from 3rd floor, 9 hurt1 min read . 10:44 PM IST
Three of the victims suffered bone fractures, according to police officials
Nine people were injured in a hotel elevator malfunction incident in Sector 49, Noida, as it plummeted from the third floor to the ground floor. Three of the victims suffered bone fractures, according to police officials.
The incident occurred at Regenta Hotel, and six people sustained minor injuries while three suffered more serious injuries.
"The incident was reported from Regenta Hotel and nine people suffered injuries in it. Six people had minor injuries while three have got their bones fractured," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Shakti Avasthy said.
“Prima facie, it appears the incident took place because of overloading," Avasthy said.
Those severely injured were hospitalised, police said, adding further proceedings in the case are being carried out.
This is not the first such incident in the area. Just a day prior, a similar elevator malfunction occurred in a Greater Noida society.
An elevator at Golf Gardenia society in Alpha 2 sector experienced a free fall from the ground floor to the basement, with eight family members inside. Fortunately, none of the family members, including a two-year-old child and two senior citizens, were injured.
However, they were trapped inside the elevator for nearly two hours before being rescued.
