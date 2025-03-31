Noida Lamborghini accident: Driver Deepak gets bail just hours after arrest

Lamborghini accident in Noida: The accused driver, Deepak, has been granted bail by the District Court, Surajpur, in the Lamborghini accident case that took place in Noida on Sunday. Deepak Kumar, a car dealer from Ajmer, was riding the Lamborghini Huracan, when it veered off the road and ploughed into workers sitting on a pavement near an under-construction building.

According to Republic TV, the accused, Deepak Kumar, was taken for a medical examination, after which the police confirmed that he was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

Two people were injured after they were hit by the Lamborghini car that was being driven by accused Deepak near Sector 94 roundabout in Sector-126 police station area on Sunday.

The labourers, identified as Dijen Ravidas and Rambhu Kumar, claimed that they were struck by the luxury Lamborghini, which was reportedly travelling towards them at an estimated speed of 300 km/h, as per Republic TV.

The high-speed crash occurred near Sector 94 in Noida, leaving both labourers with serious leg injuries. They were immediately rushed to the hospital, where their condition was later declared stable.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, showing Deepak engaged in an altercation with bystanders. One of the bystanders asked Deepak if he was practising stunts.

In the 51-second video, Deepak’s responded—"Is anyone dead?"

This response has since sparked outrage, with many questioning the casual attitude toward reckless driving.

The Lamborghini belongs to YouTuber Mridul Tiwari, who had listed the Lamborghini Huracan for resale. According to Times of India, Mridul Tiwari is a resident of Supernova in Sector 94.

The car was being test driven by Deepak Kumar, a car dealer from Ajmer. Advertisement

Police said Deepak had come to Noida to evaluate the performance of the Lamborghini, which is registered in Mridul’s name.