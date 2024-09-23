Noida mall shooting: Drunk men open fire in parking lot; 3 arrested. Know all details here

  • Three men were arrested following a shooting in the parking lot of Gardens Galleria mall in Noida. The incident stemmed from a fight at a pub and led to shots being fired. Police recovered the weapon and filed an FIR at Sector 39 police station.

Published23 Sep 2024, 12:26 PM IST
Noida mall shooting: Drunk men open fire in parking lot; 3 arrested. Know all details here
Noida mall shooting: Drunk men open fire in parking lot; 3 arrested. Know all details here(HT_PRINT)

Three men have been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of Gardens Galleria mall in Noida.

According to Manish Mishra, the additional deputy commissioner of police in Noida, the incident occurred on Sunday night when two groups got into a fight at a pub in Gardens Galleria mall. The altercation moved to the parking lot, where shots were fired.

The additional deputy commissioner also said that the Noida police have arrested three people, and have recovered the weapon used. “Three people have been arrested and the weapon used in the firing has been recovered by the police. FIR has been registered at Sector 39 police station,” said Manish Mishra.

According to reports, frequent incidents of violence at resto-bars in Noida have raised concerns about law and order among residents.

An accidental firing involving two police constables was reported recently from the Gardens Galleria mall. In early September, a violent fight broke out at the 'F Bar & Lounge' bar in Gardens Galleria Mall between two groups of men. The reason for the fight has not been known yet.

First Published:23 Sep 2024, 12:26 PM IST
