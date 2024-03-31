Hello User
Noida man asked to pay ₹7 crore after booking Uber auto ride for ₹62: 'Chandrayaan ka bill bhi...'

Noida man asked to pay ₹7 crore after booking Uber auto ride for ₹62: 'Chandrayaan ka bill bhi...'

Written By Akriti Anand

The inflated Uber ride bill “did not include a Goods and Services Tax (GST),” the viral post claimed.

Screenshot of the viral video

An Uber ride in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, made a man owe crores to the cab aggregator even when the ride was not cancelled. A viral post-X claimed that a man in Noida had booked an Uber auto for 26. He was left in shock when he received a whopping bill of 7.66 crore on his app.

"The good thing is that the trip has not been cancelled yet," the post read. The video was shared by Ashish Mishra on X (formerly known as Twitter).

ALSO READ: 4,000 Uber ride from Bengaluru! Transport dept takes action after viral tweet

In the purported video, Deepak, a regular Uber customer, was heard mentioning the exact amount he received in the Uber bill. When his friend Ashish asked him “how much is your bill worth, show", Deepak replied saying, " 7,66,83,762".

ALSO READ: Where to, Dara? Uber faces an off-road adventure

This amount did not include a Goods and Services Tax (GST). When the Uber customer showed the bill, it could be seen that he was charged 1,67,74,647 as “Trip fare" and 5,99,09189 was the waiting time cost. 75 was deducted as a promotion cost.

ALSO READ: Have Uber and Lyft finally found a way to make ride

Looking at the bill, a person joked, "Kahan se aa rhe ho bhaiya, mangal grah se? (Where have you come from, Mars?)" Another said, "Chandrayaan ka bill bhi nahi aata usse zyada. (Even Chandrayaan's bill is not this much)" Then one more chucked, "Itne ke to ghotale nahi hote (Even the corruption of this amount of money has not happened)".

Meanwhile, one X user teased, "75 ki bhari pramotional discount bhi Mila hai." Another said, "he auto wala be like - bhai jo amount aaya hai woh aap pay kar do, nahi toh aap ko jaane nahi dunga".

