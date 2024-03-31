An Uber ride in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, made a man owe crores to the cab aggregator even when the ride was not cancelled. A viral post-X claimed that a man in Noida had booked an Uber auto for ₹26. He was left in shock when he received a whopping bill of ₹ 7.66 crore on his app. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The good thing is that the trip has not been cancelled yet," the post read. The video was shared by Ashish Mishra on X (formerly known as Twitter).

In the purported video, Deepak, a regular Uber customer, was heard mentioning the exact amount he received in the Uber bill. When his friend Ashish asked him “how much is your bill worth, show", Deepak replied saying, " ₹7,66,83,762".

This amount did not include a Goods and Services Tax (GST). When the Uber customer showed the bill, it could be seen that he was charged ₹1,67,74,647 as “Trip fare" and ₹5,99,09189 was the waiting time cost. ₹75 was deducted as a promotion cost.

Looking at the bill, a person joked, "Kahan se aa rhe ho bhaiya, mangal grah se? (Where have you come from, Mars?)" Another said, "Chandrayaan ka bill bhi nahi aata usse zyada. (Even Chandrayaan's bill is not this much)" Then one more chucked, "Itne ke to ghotale nahi hote (Even the corruption of this amount of money has not happened)". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, one X user teased, "75 ₹ ki bhari pramotional discount bhi Mila hai." Another said, "he auto wala be like - bhai jo amount aaya hai woh aap pay kar do, nahi toh aap ko jaane nahi dunga".

