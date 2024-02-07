 Noida Metro to extend Aqua Line corridor with 11 new stations, connects to Delhi Metro's Blue Line | Mint
Active Stocks
Wed Feb 07 2024 09:42:29
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 146.25 1.07%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 666.15 2.34%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 271.65 -0.98%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 433.20 0.42%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 334.10 -0.06%
Business News/ News / Noida Metro to extend Aqua Line corridor with 11 new stations, connects to Delhi Metro's Blue Line
Back Back

Noida Metro to extend Aqua Line corridor with 11 new stations, connects to Delhi Metro's Blue Line

 Livemint , Written By Fareha Naaz

Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has received approval for the extension of the Aqua Line corridor, which will bring Metro connectivity to Greater Noida West.

Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has received approval for the extension of the Aqua Line corridor, which will comprise of 11 stations and connect Greater Noida West to Noida. (AFP)Premium
Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has received approval for the extension of the Aqua Line corridor, which will comprise of 11 stations and connect Greater Noida West to Noida. (AFP)

Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) will be bringing Metro connectivity to Greater Noida West. NMRC has received approval for the extension of the Aqua Line corridor with revised Detailed Project Report (DPR).

The Aqua Line corridor extension will comprise of 11 stations. This extension will start from the existing Sector 51 station in Noida and end at Knowledge Park V in Greater Noida. The DPR with its approval has brought in slight changes in its alignment.

Details about the Aqua line project

NMRC Managing Director, Lokesh M said, "The importance of the project is due to the proposed inter-connectivity of the existing operational Aqua Line to the DMRC's Blue line at Sector-61 station and benefiting the commuters of Noida, Greater Noida West area and Greater Noida area with faster and direct connectivity towards Noida and Delhi and vice versa. The plan proposed 11 stations on a 17.43-km route with a cost of 2991.60 crore," reported MSN News. 

Also read: Delhi metro update: Normal services resume on Yellow line

Currently, Sector 51 of Noida is connected with Depot station in Greater Noida through the Aqua Line. Since 2019, the average daily ridership has witnessed tremendous increase, more than double that is from 18,000 to 45,000 in 2023.

Also read: Delhi Metro's frequency to increase from today to beat air pollution

The NMRC official added, “The Noida Sector-61 station will serve as an interchange station between the NMRC's Aqua Line and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's Blue Line." The proposed corridor will have stations at Noida Sector-61, Sector-70, Sector-122, Sector-123, Greater Noida Sector-4, Ecotech 4, Greater Noida Sector 2, 3, 10, 12 and Greater Noida Knowledge Park-V, the NMRC official further informed.

Also read: NCR is witnessing a world-class mobility transformation

Benefits of the Aqua line project

Commuters from Noida, Greater Noida West and Greater Noida will be able to reap the benefits of  the project via Vikas Marg and Noida-Greater Noida Link Road. The extension of the Aqua Line corridor will reduce travel time and also help decongest the road traffic along these routes.

Also read: 'Travel, don't trouble': Delhi Metro sarcastic rule reminder for reel makers

Further projects

Moreover, plans to expand the Noida Metro on two more corridors are in progress. According to officials, one of them is an extension from NMCR's Depot Station to Bodaki in Greater Noida and the other is a corridor between the Botanical Garden Metro Station and the Noida Sector-142 station. 

Also read: Metro Brands shares slump 6% after Q3 earnings miss estimates

The NMRC officials informed that the DPR for the Botanical Garden-Sector 142 corridor has to undergo approval for its implementation. The DPR has been submitted by the NMRC to the Uttar Pradesh government and once the approval is received, it would have to be cleared by the Centre.

 

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 07 Feb 2024, 08:14 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App