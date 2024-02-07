Noida Metro to extend Aqua Line corridor with 11 new stations, connects to Delhi Metro's Blue Line
Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has received approval for the extension of the Aqua Line corridor, which will bring Metro connectivity to Greater Noida West.
NMRC has received approval for the extension of the Aqua Line corridor with revised Detailed Project Report (DPR).
