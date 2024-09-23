UP International Trade show: Noida Police issues 6-day traffic advisory, check routes to take and avoid

Ahead of UP International Trade Show, Noida Traffic Police issued an advisory for routes around Greater Noida. Traffic restrictions will be in effect till the conclusion of the trade show for five days from September 24, according to DCP Traffic Yamuna Prasad, Jagran reported.

The Trade Show is scheduled to take place at India Expo Mart from September 25 to 29. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is slated to inaugurate the five-day event.

Commuters travelling through the Noida region must take note of the traffic advisory and avoid routes with road closures and restrictions. Alternative routes and diversions will be in place to facilitate a smooth flow of traffic. During the days of the event, following traffic restrictions will be effective.

Also Read | Mumbai traffic advisory: Check routes to avoid and take on September 23

Road closure Between 7:00 AM and 11:00 PM, goods vehicles will be barred from accessing the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and surrounding routes.

Only essential goods vehicles will be permitted to operate along the route. No-entry instructions will be put up wherever applicable. This refers to vehicles carrying essentials, such as milk, fruits, vegetables and medical supplies.

Alternative routes Given below are the alternative routes through which commuters can travel.

Traffic movement of vehicles coming from the Chilla border will be diverted at Chilla Red Light, from where they can take a U-turn and use NH-9, NH-24, NH-91, and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway to reach their destinations.

Traffic movement of vehicles coming from DND border will be diverted at DND Toll Plaza, from where they can take a U-turn and proceed to their destination via NH-91 and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway

Traffic movement of vehicles coming from Kalindi border will be diverted to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway and NH-91.

Also Read | Traffic congestion is anti-national but there exists a way out