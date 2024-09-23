UP International Trade show: Noida Police issues 6-day traffic advisory, check routes to take and avoid

Noida Traffic Police issued an advisory for routes around Greater Noida ahead of the UP International Trade Show from September 25-29. Traffic restrictions will be in effect from September 24. Check routes to take and avoid here.

UP International Trade Show: Noida Traffic Police has issued a 6-day traffic advisory ahead of the Trade show that will be effective from September 24.
UP International Trade Show: Noida Traffic Police has issued a 6-day traffic advisory ahead of the Trade show that will be effective from September 24.(Hindustan Times)

Ahead of UP International Trade Show, Noida Traffic Police issued an advisory for routes around Greater Noida. Traffic restrictions will be in effect till the conclusion of the trade show for five days from September 24, according to DCP Traffic Yamuna Prasad, Jagran reported.

The Trade Show is scheduled to take place at India Expo Mart from September 25 to 29. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is slated to inaugurate the five-day event.

Commuters travelling through the Noida region must take note of the traffic advisory and avoid routes with road closures and restrictions. Alternative routes and diversions will be in place to facilitate a smooth flow of traffic. During the days of the event, following traffic restrictions will be effective.

Road closure

Between 7:00 AM and 11:00 PM, goods vehicles will be barred from accessing the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and surrounding routes.

Only essential goods vehicles will be permitted to operate along the route.  No-entry instructions will be put up wherever applicable. This refers to vehicles carrying essentials, such as milk, fruits, vegetables and medical supplies.

Alternative routes

Given below are the alternative routes through which commuters can travel.

  • Traffic movement of vehicles coming from the Chilla border will be diverted at Chilla Red Light, from where they can take a U-turn and use NH-9, NH-24, NH-91, and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway to reach their destinations.
  • Traffic movement of vehicles coming from DND border will be diverted at DND Toll Plaza, from where they can take a U-turn and proceed to their destination via NH-91 and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway
  • Traffic movement of vehicles coming from Kalindi border will be diverted to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway and NH-91.

  • Traffic movement of vehicles coming from Jewar Toll on the Yamuna Expressway and heading toward Delhi will be diverted to Aligarh via a U-turn before the toll.
  • Traffic movement of vehicles coming from Honda CL Chowk heading to Delhi via the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be redirected to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway via Sirsa Roundabout.
  • Traffic movement of vehicles coming from Surajpur Ghanta Chowk and Pari Chowk will be diverted. These vehicles can alternatively proceed to their destination via Tilpata and Sirsa Roundabouts towards the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

 

