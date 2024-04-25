The Noida police issued a traffic police advisory for Gautam Buddha Nagar parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh, bordering Delhi, ahead of polling on April 26. A traffic advisory has been issued for Phool Mandi (flower market) in Noida for April 25 and 26.

As per the advisory, all types of vehicles will be barred from proceeding on the internal roads around the Phool Mandi complex except for official vehicles on election duty. EVMs will be stored in Phool Mandi after elections.

Check road closures and traffic diversions here

The road from Phool Mandi Tiraha to Sector 88 Cantt RO Chowk (in front of Gate No. 3, 4 and 2 of Phool Mandi) will remain closed. Movement of official vehicles will only be permitted along this route with effect from 7:00 am till 10:00 pm on April 25. On the election day, traffic restrictions will be effective from 7:00 am till midnight.

The movement of all types of goods vehicles will be restricted along DSC route from Mangel/JP flyover towards Gejha Tirahe/NSEZ, for vehicles heading to Surajpur.

Movement of all goods vehicles heading to Surajpur along the route spanning Panchsheel/Eldico Sector 93 towards Sector 83 (Yakubpur), Sector 87 (Nayagaon) and Sector 88 (Cantt RO) Chowk, NSEZ/Phase-2 will be restricted.

Movement of goods vehicles heading to Kakrala Phase-2 along the route spanning Sorkha, Sector 78 towards DSC route via Kakrala Phase-2 will also be restricted.

Know traffic diversions here

Traffic movement will be diverted to Tiraha road via Industrial Area Road Ecotech-3 for all types of goods vehicles heading toward Phase-2 Noida via Kulesara DSC Road from Surajpur.

Traffic heading to Surajpur on the DSC route from Bhagel, JP flyover, will be diverted from Gejha Tiraha via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, Pari Chowk.

The road from Phool Mandi Tiraha to Sector-88 Chowk will remain closed. The traffic along this route will be diverted to Kotwali Phase-2 Tiraha via Lava Company Tiraha.

Vehicles Traffic heading to the DSC route from Soharkha, Sector-78 via Kakrala Phase-2 will be diverted along Parthala, Kisan Chowk, and Bisrakh.

“Except vehicles related to elections, all traffic movement will be restricted around Phool Mandi Phase 2. The traffic movement will also be restricted from Phool Mandi to Sector 88 Kent RO Chowk," Deputy Commissioner of Traffic Police, Anil Kumar Yadav told HT.

Commuters must refer to the official traffic advisory for more information.

Polling will be held in eight constituencies--Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura-- in Uttar Pradesh in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 26.

