Noida schools from Classes 1-8 to remain closed on Friday due to heavy rain

The Noida authorities have said that in the wake of the heavy rainfall in Noida, all government and private schools from Classes 1 to 8 in Noida will remain closed on Friday, 23 September. All Classes till 8 would remain closed in view of the rains in Noida and Greater Noida, an official order said on Thursday.
The notification was issued after the weather department issued an alert due to rains in the region. Following which, District Magistrate Suhas L Yathraj issued the order to shut all government and private schools, District School Inspector Dharamveer Singh said.
"On September 23, all schools from class 1 to 8 in the district would remain closed," Dharamveer Singh said, according to an official statement issued on Thursday night.
On Thursday, parts of Uttar Pradesh and the national capital region (NCR), including Gautam Buddh Nagar, witnessed heavy rainfall throughout and earlier in the week.
According to the reports, some areas of the state also reported loss of lives and property due to the heavy downpour.
Meanwhile, the Gurgaon district administration has advised all corporate offices and private institutions in district to guide their employees to work from home on Friday, 23 September, to avoid traffic congestion and ensure repair work of roads and drains as heavy rains lashed the city on Thursday.
The IMD has issued an orange alert, cautioning people about sporadic heavy rain which could reduce visibility, disrupt traffic and damage kutcha roads and vulnerable structures.
