Noida Supertech twin towers demolition: Structure to finally come down today
3 min read.06:07 AM ISTLivemint
Supertech's illegal twin towers which are taller than Qutub Minar will become India's highest structures ever to be demolished in nine seconds today
The nine-year saga leading up to the demolition of the Supertech twin towers is all set to culminate on Sunday at 2.30 pm. The demolition of the Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) towers would leave behind approximately 35,000 cubic metres of debris that would take at least three months to be cleared.
A controlled implosion will bring down the 100-metre-high "Twin Towers" after a Supreme Court ruling last year found the structures were built unlawfully in collusion with local authorities. The towers will be fitted with around 3,500 kilos (7,700 pounds) of explosives and are expected to come down in a matter of nine seconds.
The Noida Police Commissionerate issued an advisory, on the eve of the demolition of the Supertech twin towers in the city, asking the media personnel to station at the designated place for the media coverage, while also making sure to bring an ID card of the organisation. The exercise was earlier supposed to start on August 21 but the court accepted the Noida Authority's request and extended its date of demolition to August 28.
The Police also shared the contact number of the administration which include ACP Rajnish (8595902521), District Information Officer Rakesh Chauhan (9560544878), and the Traffic helpline (9971009001).
"Over 400 civil police personnel to be present at the spot. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been requested. Eight ambulances and four fire tenders will also be present at the spot," said Rajesh S, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Central), Noida said addressing a press conference here.
"For contingency, beds are reserved in three hospitals and a green corridor will also be made if required," DCP Rajesh S added.
According to Dr Mrinal Sircar, Head Pulmonology and Critical Care, Fortis Noida said, "When you demolish a big structure like that there will be dust and there would be some smoke because you are using explosives. So, the direction of the air matters. The direction of the wind should also be taken into consideration. Demolishing like this or rather an explosion happening in the open air is much safer than say underground mines," as quoted by news agency ANI.
"The dust and gases will get diluted in the air and will get dispersed. The experts who are involved in such big demolitions will take care of all these things," Dr Sircar said.
He said that the evacuation is taking place and the idea is that people can come back safely after whatever poisoning it causes in the next few hours once it is diluted in the air.
"So those are the precautions which are taken. I believe people have taken precautions like putting sheets on top of the buildings etc. The direct impact of dust falling on that will probably be the only thing that will get stopped," Dr Sircar said on precautions.
The twin towers are set to be razed over grave violations of building norms. The top court had said that it was a result of "nefarious complicity" between the Noida Authority and Supertech and ordered that the company shall carry out the demolition at its own expense under the supervision of the Noida Authority and an expert body like the Central Building Research Institute.
The order had come on a batch of petitions filed by homebuyers for and against the April 11, 2014 verdict of the Allahabad High Court which had ordered razing of the two buildings within four months and the refund of money to apartment buyers.
