The Noida Traffic Police has issued traffic advisory for citizen for Moto GP and Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UP ITS) events in Greater Noida where officials are expecting crowd turn up in lakhs.

The first edition of the UP International Trade Show 2023 will take place from 21 to 25 September at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida. More than 2,000 exhibitors will showcase their products to entrepreneurs and exporters from the country and around the world. The products will cover diverse sectors, namely ODOP (one district one product), healthcare, food processing, pharma, dairy, electronics and e-commerce. President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to inaugurate the event. The business hours of the trade show is from 11 am to 3 pm while the doors will open to the general public at 3 pm and remain open till 8 pm and admission for the general public is free of charge.

Another event, Moto GP is scheduled from September 22 to 24 at the Buddha International Circuit. The Grand Prix of India will feature 82 riders from 41 teams vying for top honours in MotoGP, Moto 2 and Moto 3 over the course of three days. This will be the biggest motor racing event to be held in India after Formula 1.

Both events are expected to attract thousands of visitors and participants, including foreigners. As per the statement issued by the Traffic Police, “Entry of heavy/medium/light goods vehicles from Delhi border into Gautam Buddha Nagar border from 06:00 am on 21.09.2023 till 23:59 pm on 25.09.2023."

Check Traffic Restrictions, alternate route here

-Non-commercial vehicles going from Delhi towards Greater Noida, Mathur, Agra, Lucknow using Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be able to go through internal roads of Delhi region via NH-09, 24, 91.

-Non-commercial vehicles going from Noida area towards Delhi, Ghaziabad will be able to reach their destination through MP-01, MP-02, MP-03 and DSC routes from New Ashok Nagar, Jhundpura, NIB, Model Town, Chhijarasi.

-Non-commercial vehicles going from Delhi, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Hapur towards Mathura, Agra, Lucknow will be able to go through NH-09, 24, 91.

-Non-commercial vehicles going from Agra, Mathura, Lucknow via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be able to go via Aligarh, Tappal to Bulandshahr or from Mathura to Delhi.

-Non-commercial vehicles going from Greater Noida West area to Delhi, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Hapur will be able to reach their destination from Kisan Chowk via Tigri or Parthala via Chhijarasi via NH-24.

-Non-commercial vehicles going from Greater Noida to Delhi, Ghaziabad via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway Greater.

-The traffic police has also issued helpline numbers 9971009001 for citizens.