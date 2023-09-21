Noida Traffic alert! Advisory issued for 5 days for UP International Trade Show 2023, MotoGP. See alternate routes here4 min read 21 Sep 2023, 09:29 AM IST
Traffic advisory issued for events. UP International Trade Show and MotoGP expected to attract thousands of visitors. Non-commercial vehicles provided with alternative routes. Helpline numbers issued by traffic police.
The Noida Traffic Police has issued traffic advisory for citizen for Moto GP and Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UP ITS) events in Greater Noida where officials are expecting crowd turn up in lakhs.
Alternate routes for Heavy goods vehicles (HGV), medium goods vehicles (MGV) and light goods vehicles
-Heavy goods vehicles (HGV), medium goods vehicles (MGV) and light goods vehicles (LGV) and passenger buses can use the following alternative routes - Chilla from Delhi border to Gautam Buddha Nagar is prohibited from DND, Kalindi Kunj, New Ashok Nagar, Kondli/Jhundpura border to Gautam Buddha Nagar, hence one can reach the destination by using internal roads of Delhi area via NH-24, 91.
Noida Metro to increase train frequency
The Noida Metro Rail Corporation will increase frequency of trains on the Aqua Line during the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show from September 21 to 25. Entry for general public is free from 3 pm to 8 pm, Rakesh Kumar, chairman of India Expo Centre and Mart. NMRC Managing Director Lokesh M said the visitors can reach the exhibition through the nearest metro station Knowledge Park. To avoid crowding at stations and to manage rush of visitors, NMRC has increased the frequency of trains. It will be made available every 7.5 minutes from 8 am to 10 pm, he said in a statement. Usually, metro trains on Aqua Line run at an interval of 10 minutes. However, during peak hours -- 8 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm -- the metro trains run at an interval of 7.5 minutes, according to NMRC. The MD also said parking facility is also available at eight Aqua Line metro stations -- Sector 51, Sector 76, NSEZ, Sector 142, Sector-137, Pari Chowk, Alpha 1 and Delta 1.
Schools, colleges to stay shut on Sep 22 due to MotoGP, UP ITS
All schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar will remain open only till 2 pm on September 21 and stay closed on September 22 on account of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show and the MotoGP race in Greater Noida, officials said as reported by PTI. All colleges and universities have also been directed to stay closed for offline classes but if required, they can have online classes, according to an official order passed by the district administration.
Section 144 issued
Restrictions under CrPC section 144, banning large assemblies of people and use of private drones, are already imposed in the district while large-scale traffic diversions have also been announced to reduce congestion on key routes across Noida and Greater Noida. Private companies, especially IT-based firms, have also been asked to consider the option of working from home for employees and adjust their shift timings during the event period to reduce road traffic load.
(With inputs from PTI)