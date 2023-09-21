Traffic advisory issued for events. UP International Trade Show and MotoGP expected to attract thousands of visitors. Non-commercial vehicles provided with alternative routes. Helpline numbers issued by traffic police.

The Noida Traffic Police has issued traffic advisory for citizen for Moto GP and Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UP ITS) events in Greater Noida where officials are expecting crowd turn up in lakhs.

The first edition of the UP International Trade Show 2023 will take place from 21 to 25 September at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida. More than 2,000 exhibitors will showcase their products to entrepreneurs and exporters from the country and around the world. The products will cover diverse sectors, namely ODOP (one district one product), healthcare, food processing, pharma, dairy, electronics and e-commerce. President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to inaugurate the event. The business hours of the trade show is from 11 am to 3 pm while the doors will open to the general public at 3 pm and remain open till 8 pm and admission for the general public is free of charge.

Another event, Moto GP is scheduled from September 22 to 24 at the Buddha International Circuit. The Grand Prix of India will feature 82 riders from 41 teams vying for top honours in MotoGP, Moto 2 and Moto 3 over the course of three days. This will be the biggest motor racing event to be held in India after Formula 1.

Both events are expected to attract thousands of visitors and participants, including foreigners. As per the statement issued by the Traffic Police, “Entry of heavy/medium/light goods vehicles from Delhi border into Gautam Buddha Nagar border from 06:00 am on 21.09.2023 till 23:59 pm on 25.09.2023."

Check Traffic Restrictions, alternate route here -Non-commercial vehicles going from Delhi towards Greater Noida, Mathur, Agra, Lucknow using Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be able to go through internal roads of Delhi region via NH-09, 24, 91.

-Non-commercial vehicles going from Noida area towards Delhi, Ghaziabad will be able to reach their destination through MP-01, MP-02, MP-03 and DSC routes from New Ashok Nagar, Jhundpura, NIB, Model Town, Chhijarasi.

-Non-commercial vehicles going from Delhi, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Hapur towards Mathura, Agra, Lucknow will be able to go through NH-09, 24, 91.

-Non-commercial vehicles going from Agra, Mathura, Lucknow via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be able to go via Aligarh, Tappal to Bulandshahr or from Mathura to Delhi.

-Non-commercial vehicles going from Greater Noida West area to Delhi, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Hapur will be able to reach their destination from Kisan Chowk via Tigri or Parthala via Chhijarasi via NH-24.

-Non-commercial vehicles going from Greater Noida to Delhi, Ghaziabad via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway Greater.

-The traffic police has also issued helpline numbers 9971009001 for citizens.

Alternate routes for Heavy goods vehicles (HGV), medium goods vehicles (MGV) and light goods vehicles -Heavy goods vehicles (HGV), medium goods vehicles (MGV) and light goods vehicles (LGV) and passenger buses can use the following alternative routes - Chilla from Delhi border to Gautam Buddha Nagar is prohibited from DND, Kalindi Kunj, New Ashok Nagar, Kondli/Jhundpura border to Gautam Buddha Nagar, hence one can reach the destination by using internal roads of Delhi area via NH-24, 91.

Noida Metro to increase train frequency The Noida Metro Rail Corporation will increase frequency of trains on the Aqua Line during the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show from September 21 to 25. Entry for general public is free from 3 pm to 8 pm, Rakesh Kumar, chairman of India Expo Centre and Mart. NMRC Managing Director Lokesh M said the visitors can reach the exhibition through the nearest metro station Knowledge Park. To avoid crowding at stations and to manage rush of visitors, NMRC has increased the frequency of trains. It will be made available every 7.5 minutes from 8 am to 10 pm, he said in a statement. Usually, metro trains on Aqua Line run at an interval of 10 minutes. However, during peak hours -- 8 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm -- the metro trains run at an interval of 7.5 minutes, according to NMRC. The MD also said parking facility is also available at eight Aqua Line metro stations -- Sector 51, Sector 76, NSEZ, Sector 142, Sector-137, Pari Chowk, Alpha 1 and Delta 1.

Schools, colleges to stay shut on Sep 22 due to MotoGP, UP ITS All schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar will remain open only till 2 pm on September 21 and stay closed on September 22 on account of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show and the MotoGP race in Greater Noida, officials said as reported by PTI. All colleges and universities have also been directed to stay closed for offline classes but if required, they can have online classes, according to an official order passed by the district administration.

Section 144 issued Restrictions under CrPC section 144, banning large assemblies of people and use of private drones, are already imposed in the district while large-scale traffic diversions have also been announced to reduce congestion on key routes across Noida and Greater Noida. Private companies, especially IT-based firms, have also been asked to consider the option of working from home for employees and adjust their shift timings during the event period to reduce road traffic load.

