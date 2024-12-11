Noida Traffic update: The Noida Traffic Police has issued advisory for the commuters to avoid several routes in view of the Bauma Conexpo India 2024 which is being held at the Expomart Greater Noida Gautam Budh Nagar. As per the police, the traffic diversion will be in place from December 10-December 14. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Traffic diversions for commuters 1. Traffic going towards Greater Noida from Chilla Red Light via Expressway will be diverted from Sector 14A Flyover towards Gol Chakkar Chowk Sector 15. This traffic will be able to go towards its destination via DSC Marg.

2. The traffic going towards Greater Noida via the expressway from DND will be diverted towards Rajnigandha Chowk Sector 16. This traffic will be able to go towards its destination via MP-01 route and DSC route.

3. Traffic going towards Greater Noida via the expressway from Kalindi Border will be diverted towards Sector 37 via Mahamaya flyover. This traffic will be able to go towards its destination via MP-03 road and DSC road.

4. Traffic going towards Greater Noida from Sector 37 via the expressway will be diverted from Sector 44 roundabout to the double service road. This traffic will be able to reach its destination via the double service road and DSC Marg.

5. Traffic coming from Agra towards Noida will be able to go towards the destination via Jewar toll, descend towards Jewar town, via Sabauta underpass, Khurja bypass and Jahangirpur.

6. The traffic going towards Noida via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway from Parichowk will be diverted from Parichowk towards Sujpur. This traffic will be able to reach its destination via Surajpur and Greater Noida West.

7. Traffic going from Surajpur towards Parichowk will be diverted from LG roundabout towards 130 meter road. This traffic will be able to go towards its destination via 130 meter road.

8. Traffic going towards Noida from LG roundabout via Ecomart roundabout will take a U-turn from LG roundabout and go towards its destination via Surajpur, Kulesara, Phase-2, NSEZ.

9. Traffic going towards Surajpur / Greater Noida West from P-3 roundabout via Parichowk will be diverted from P-3 roundabout towards Swarn Nagari roundabout. This traffic will be able to go towards its destination via 130 meter road.

10. Traffic coming from Agra towards Noida will be able to go towards its destination via the double service road from Hindon Cut towards Sector 151.

11. Traffic going towards Noida from Greater Noida via Noida-Greater Niranda Expressway will be diverted from Charkha Roundabout towards Sector 94. This traffic will be able to reach its destination via Sector 37 from Mahamaya Palai Over.

12. Traffic going from GIP towards DND via Film City Palai Over will be diverted from U-turn below Film City Palai Over. This traffic will be able to go towards its destination via DSC Marg and Elevated Road.

13. Traffic going towards Delhi from Rajnigandha via DND flyover will be diverted from Rajnigandha Chowk. This traffic will be able to go towards its destination via DSC road from New Ashok Nagar border.