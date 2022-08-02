The process for rigging Supertech's twin towers in Noida with explosives which was scheduled to begin Tuesday has been deferred. The rigging of Supertech's twin towers with explosives was deferred over the lack of some NOCs mandatory for their demolition.

The demolition of the twin towers located in Sector 93A of Noida is scheduled for 2.30 pm on August 21 and a review meeting has been called on August 6.

The Supreme Court's deadline for the demolition of the nearly 100-metre tall illegal structures is August 28. The time from August 21 to 28 was kept as a buffer period.

According to officials privy to the developments regarding the Noida twin towers, the charging -- filling of explosives in columns of the skeletal structures -- the process was to begin on Tuesday, August 2, and it would have taken around 15 days for the job to be completed safely.

"However, the charging process could not begin as per the schedule. A couple of no objection certificates (NOCs) are still pending after which final preparations for the demolition process can begin," an official said.

According to the reports, demolition firm Edifice Engineering, which has been hired by developer Supertech Group, was yet to provide replies to queries of the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI). The CBRI's approval is needed for the charging process to start to demolish Supertech's twin towers.

"Once a few pending reports are submitted to CBRI and CBRI gives its go-ahead, the charging process would begin," a Noida Authority official told PTI.

The Noida Authority would be officially reviewing the status of the project on August 6 after which the further course of action could be shared, the official added. According to the reports, over 3,500 kgs of explosives will be filled within 9,400 holes drilled in the columns and sheers of the nearly 100-metre tall twin towers to demolish the towers.

The Supreme Court had ordered the demolishing of Supertech's Apex and Ceyane towers last August, noting that the buildings had come up in violation of building norms.

(With agency inputs)