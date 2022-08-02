Noida twin towers: Rigging Supertech buildings with explosives deferred2 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2022, 09:26 PM IST
The process for rigging Supertech's twin towers in Noida with explosives which was scheduled to begin Tuesday has been deferred. The rigging of Supertech's twin towers with explosives was deferred over the lack of some NOCs mandatory for their demolition.