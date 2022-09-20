Noida wall collapse: A sub-contractor who had supplied the labourers to work at the Noida housing society, where a wall collapsed killing 4, has been detained
Noida wall collapse: A sub-contractor, identified as Gul Mohammad, who had supplied the labourers to work at the Noida housing society, where four workers died following a boundary wall collapse, has been detained. At least four construction workers died after a portion of a boundary wall collapsed in a housing society. At least 12 labourers were pulled out of the rubble.
Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer of the Noida Authority, confirmed that the contractor will provide compensation of ₹5 lakh each to the deceased’s kin. The sub-contractor who had supplied labourers for the construction work has been detained, a police official said.
Maheshwari said repair work was being carried out on the drain when the accident occurred. "The Jal Vayu Vihar society is an old-construction society. The boundary wall was also constructed by the society itself and looked weak," she said.
"A total of 12 labourers were pulled out of the rubble. Four of them died while others suffered injuries in the episode," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ashutosh Dwivedi said.
All 12, who had been buried under the rubble, were repairing a drain adjoining it at the Jal Vayu Vihar in Sector 21 around 10 am when the incident happened.
Gul Mohammad was detained by a team of Sector 20 police station. As the wall collapse, multiple JCBs were deployed to clear the debris of the collapsed stretch of the wall that was located adjacent to a drain, officials said as police and fire department personnel swung into action for immediate rescue and relief measures.
Those who have died have been identified Pushpendra Singh (25), Panna Lal (25) and Amit (18), all from Budaun district in Uttar Pradesh, and Dharam Veer from Sambhal district, police said.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the loss of lives in the incident, his office said. The chief minister has also directed his officials to ensure proper treatment to the injured.
"Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives in the wall collapse incident in Gautam Budh Nagar. He directed senior officials to rush to the spot and conduct relief work on a war footing," the Chief Minister's Office said in a tweet in Hindi.
