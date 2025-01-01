The man, identified as Dheeraj and a student of B Com, is currently being treated at a Greater Noida hospital

A woman in Noida allegedly tried to kill a 21-year-old youth for refusing to marry her, police said on Wednesday. The woman had recently befriended the man on social media. The man, identified as Dheeraj and a student of B Com, is currently being treated at a Greater Noida hospital in Uttar Pradesh where he was admitted in an unconscious state, the police said.

According to a report, the woman allegedly spikes his drink when he came to meet her and got two of her accomplices to kill him using a sharp weapon, they said. The boy was saved when some people identified him when they saw him unconscious in the car.

HOW THE WOMAN TRIED TO KILL THE MAN Rabupura police station in-charge inspector Raghavendra Kumar Singh said that on Tuesday, December 31, night, a resident of Ronija village, Hansraj lodged a report that his son Dheeraj, received a call from Priya on the morning of December 24, asking him to meet her.

The two had become friends on social media and Priya came to meet him to Greater Noida.

The complainant alleged that Priya spiked his son's fruit juice while they were in a car together and forced him to drink it. She then called two friends and attempted to kill him using a sharp weapon, he claimed.

Hansraj said that some people identified his son when they saw him unconscious in the car. They informed the police. A report by news agency PTI said Dheeraj was admitted to the Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida for treatment, where he is being treated.

The station in-charge said that based on the complaint, a case has been registered against Priya and her unknown friends under various sections, including an attempt to murder, and the investigation is going on.