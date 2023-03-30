Nokia has announced plans to launch a 4G mobile network on the moon, as revealed by the company. As reported by CNBC, the smartphone brand is set to deploy the network in late 2023, with the aim of improving communication capabilities and providing relief to astronauts during their missions while also enhancing lunar discoveries.

According to reports, Nokia plans to launch the 4G mobile network on the moon via a SpaceX rocket in the near future. The network will be powered by an antenna-equipped base station stored in a Nova-C lunar lander and accompanied by a solar-powered rover. The LTE connection will be set up between the lander and the rover, with the network set to be utilized during NASA's upcoming Artemis 1 mission, which aims to send human astronauts to walk on the moon for the first time since 1972.

During the MWC 2023 event, Nokia has confirmed its plans to launch a lunar network, with the aim of providing critical communication capabilities for various data transmission applications. These include vital command and control functions, remote control of lunar rovers, real-time navigation, and high-definition video streaming. The network is set to greatly enhance communication capabilities on the moon and facilitate a wide range of lunar discoveries.

According to the cited media publication, a Nokia executive revealed that the company's lunar network would also help address communication needs for future space missions. The launch of the 4G network would make it easier for astronauts to communicate with their colleagues on mission control. Additionally, Nokia's network would enable remote control of the rover, real-time video streaming, and transmission of telemetry data back to Earth. The terrestrial networks are expected to greatly enhance communication capabilities during space missions, facilitating more efficient exploration and discovery.

If everything goes according to plan, Nokia is expected to launch the lunar network later this year. Anshel Sag, a principal analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy, stated that "If the hardware is ready and validated as it seems to be, there is a good chance they could launch in 2023 as long as their launch partner of choice doesn’t have any setbacks or delays," CNBC reported. The launch of the 4G network on the moon is expected to mark a significant milestone in the field of space communication, offering new opportunities for lunar exploration and discoveries.

Nokia is reportedly aiming to use its lunar network to discover ice on the moon, according to recent reports. The presence of ice on the moon is significant as it can be used for drinking and to power rockets by converting it into hydrogen and oxygen. Additionally, the ice water can also be separated to provide oxygen to astronauts. While the moon's surface is primarily dry, internal missions have recently discovered ice in craters around the poles. Nokia's lunar network, which is set to launch later this year, will help facilitate these important discoveries.