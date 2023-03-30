Nokia gears up to launch 4G mobile network on moon this year2 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 08:36 AM IST
According to reports, Nokia plans to launch the 4G mobile network on the moon via a SpaceX rocket in the near future. The network will be powered by an antenna-equipped base station stored in a Nova-C lunar lander and accompanied by a solar-powered rover.
Nokia has announced plans to launch a 4G mobile network on the moon, as revealed by the company. As reported by CNBC, the smartphone brand is set to deploy the network in late 2023, with the aim of improving communication capabilities and providing relief to astronauts during their missions while also enhancing lunar discoveries.
