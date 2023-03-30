Nokia gears up to launch 4G mobile network on moon this year

Nokia is reportedly aiming to use its lunar network to discover ice on the moon, according to recent reports. The presence of ice on the moon is significant as it can be used for drinking and to power rockets by converting it into hydrogen and oxygen. Additionally, the ice water can also be separated to provide oxygen to astronauts. While the moon's surface is primarily dry, internal missions have recently discovered ice in craters around the poles. Nokia's lunar network, which is set to launch later this year, will help facilitate these important discoveries.

