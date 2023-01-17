Nokia T21 tablet launches with up to 3 day battery: Price starts at 17,999

HMD Global owned Nokia has expanded its product portfolio with the launch of a new Android tablet. Dubbed Nokia T21, the tablet comes with an aluminium body which the company says has 60 percent recycled plastic cover for the antenna for optimal connectivity. The tablet is offered in both WiFi and WiFi+LTE models.
Nokia T21 price and availability
Nokia T21 carries a price tag of ₹17,999 for the WiFi model. While the WiFi+LTE variant will cost ₹18,999. The device is up for pre-orders on Nokia.com.
Those who pre-book the Nokia T21 tablet will get ₹1,000 on the purchase. In addition, they will get a free flip cover with ₹1,999. It will be available in retail stores along with leading e-commerce platforms from January 22 onwards.
It is offered in Charcoal Grey colour variant.
Nokia T21 features
Nokia T21 has a 10.4-inch IPS LCD display with a 2K resolution of 1200x2000 pixels and 5:3 aspect ratio. The screen comes with SGS low blue light certification for eye protection. It has a layer of toughened glass on it with active pen support.
The tablet comes with an 8MP camera at the front. There is an 8MP on the rear with auto focus feature. The rear camera comes with LED flash as well. Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5 mm headphone jack, GPS/AGPS + GLONASS + GALILEO, USB Type-C (USB 2.0) OTG and WiFi:802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5G dual band) are the connectivity features available on Nokia T21.
The Nokia T21 tablet is backed by a 8,200mAh non-removable battery with 18 watt fast charging support (PD3.0). The device is claimed to deliver a battery life of up to three days. The tablet packs 4GB RAM and has 64GB internal storage. It comes with 512GB internal storage capacity.
The new Nokia tablet is powered by Unisoc T612 octa-core processor and runs on Android 12 operating system. The company promises two years of OS update and three years of monthly security updates with Nokia T21 tablet. It also features Google Kids Space which is designed for kids and works with the child’s Google Account that parents can help manage with Family Link parental controls.
