‘None of us wants war,’ Omar Abdullah hails Operation Sindoor, calls military strikes in Pak, PoK a ‘right method’

Following Operation Sindoor, launched by the Indian Armed Forces during the early hours of Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stated that the conflict began with the killing of 26 civilians in Pahalgam. He asserted that India targeted only terror sites in Pakistan.

J&K CM Omar Abdullah told ANI, “It began with Pahalgam where our 26 innocent civilians killed and govt had said that we will get a befitting reply...This was the right method to reply...only terror sites in Pakistan were hit not military area or civilians...But, Pakistan has bombed some of the areas, our civilians were targeted in it. They started it, not us...we were living peacefully...we did not start this...none of us want war...we want the situation to improve again, but first Pakistan needs to lower their guns…”