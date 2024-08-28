Nordstrom posts higher quarterly sales buoyed by demand for Anniversary Sale event

NORDSTROM-RESULTS/ (URGENT, PIX):Nordstrom posts higher quarterly sales buoyed by demand for Anniversary Sale event

Reuters
Published28 Aug 2024, 01:39 AM IST
Nordstrom posts higher quarterly sales buoyed by demand for Anniversary Sale event
Nordstrom posts higher quarterly sales buoyed by demand for Anniversary Sale event

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Nordstrom reported an increase in second-quarter sales on Tuesday, buoyed by its crucial Anniversary Sale event, even as consumers remain cautious amid inflationary pressures.

The upmarket department store chain also slightly revised its annual comparable sales forecast, raising the lower end to a range of flat to 2% growth, up from its previous projection of a 1% decline to 2% growth.

While affluent shoppers continue to spend, albeit at a slower pace, benefiting apparel chains such as Abercrombie & Fitch and Gap, middle- and lower-income consumers are feeling the pinch, hurting sales at department store chains such as Macy's..

A slightly earlier start to Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale event, which ran from July 15 through August 4 this year, helped drive customers to both physical stores and the company's website, contributing 100 basis points to net sales compared to 2023.

Nordstrom's shares have declined approximately 3% over the past month. Analysts cited muted demand during the sale period, with Placer.ai foot traffic data suggesting July was the quarter's weakest month.

The stock is up about 16% this year compared with a roughly 18% rise in the broader S&P 500 index.

Total revenue at the company rose to $3.89 billion in second quarter, from $3.77 billion a year earlier, almost in line with analysts' average expectation of $3.90 billion, according to LSEG data.

The Seattle, Washington-based company also revised its earnings per share projection to between $1.75 and $2.05, up from the previous range of $1.65 to $2.05

On an adjusted basis, the company reported a profit of 96 cents per share, compared to 24 cents loss in the first quarter.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Aug 2024, 01:39 AM IST
HomeNewsNordstrom posts higher quarterly sales buoyed by demand for Anniversary Sale event

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    150.85
    03:59 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    15.5 (11.45%)

    Tata Power

    428.00
    03:52 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    5.55 (1.31%)

    GAIL India

    236.40
    03:58 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    1.15 (0.49%)

    ICICI Bank

    1,226.15
    03:57 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    13.25 (1.09%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

    100.51
    03:59 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    8.01 (8.66%)

    Gujarat Ambuja Exports

    145.90
    03:52 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    10.7 (7.91%)

    JSW Infrastructure

    332.50
    03:59 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    23.25 (7.52%)

    Caplin Point Laboratories

    1,951.10
    03:48 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    109.1 (5.92%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      74,059.00992.00
      Chennai
      73,195.00-157.00
      Delhi
      74,203.001,422.00
      Kolkata
      73,483.00131.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue