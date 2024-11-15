Norfolk Southern makes deal with investors to prevent another fight for control of the railroad

Norfolk Southern makes deal with investors to prevent another fight for control of the railroad

AP
Published15 Nov 2024, 04:42 AM IST
Norfolk Southern makes deal with investors to prevent another fight for control of the railroad
Norfolk Southern makes deal with investors to prevent another fight for control of the railroad

Norfolk Southern announced an agreement Thursday with Ancora Holdings to keep the investor from launching a repeat of this year's campaign to take control of the railroad.

Under the deal, Norfolk Southern will add another independent director to its board and work to further improve its operations.

Ancora, meanwhile, agreed to drop its nominations of four new board directors to be elected at next year's annual meeting. The Ohio-based investor won three seats on the board earlier this year, but didn't win enough seats to make the sweeping changes, including replacing management, that it sought.

But management changes came anyway in September, when former CEO Alan Shaw was fired for having an inappropriate relationship with the railroad's chief legal officer. CFO Mark George was promoted to lead the railroad alongside the new operating chief who was hired in the spring in the middle of the fight with Ancora.

George has said he doesn't plan to abandon the strategy Shaw outlined, which aims to maintain more resources on hand during economic downturns so the railroad can provide better service and be prepared to respond to increased shipments when the economy eventually recovers. But George also signaled that he won't tolerate mediocrity and will keep the pressure on to make the railroad more profitable and efficient.

“We are making meaningful progress on key operational metrics, as evidenced by our strong third quarter 2024 results in which we drove productivity, grew volumes, and delivered notable margin improvement," George said.

Ancora's Chairman and CEO Frederick DiSanto and James Chadwick, who leads Ancora Alternatives, indicated they like what they have been seeing.

“In our view, it’s a new day at Norfolk Southern following board refreshment, management enhancements, and new leadership’s efforts to establish a disciplined and operationally led network," DiSanto and Chadwick said in a statement.

Atlanta-based Norfolk Southern Corp. is one of the nation's biggest railroads with tracks crisscrossing the eastern United States.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Nov 2024, 04:42 AM IST
Business NewsNewsNorfolk Southern makes deal with investors to prevent another fight for control of the railroad

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.00
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.25 (-0.9%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.80
    03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.2 (-0.88%)

    Tata Motors share price

    774.25
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -12.15 (-1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.05
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,859.35
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -5.1 (-0.27%)
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,507.70
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -364.25 (-7.48%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,740.65
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -392.45 (-5.5%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,560.00
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -85.45 (-5.19%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,244.25
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -204.85 (-4.6%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,291.05
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    104.2 (8.78%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.78
    03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    6.63 (8.48%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,885.55
    03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    296.45 (6.46%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.45
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    19.05 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,855.00-10.00
      Chennai
      76,861.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,013.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      76,865.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L-0.10
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.