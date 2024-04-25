Norfolk Southern's earnings offer railroad chance to defend its strategy ahead of control vote
Norfolk Southern's earnings offer railroad chance to defend its strategy ahead of control vote
Norfolk Southern’s first-quarter earnings report Wednesday gave the railroad the opportunity to publicly defend CEO Alan Shaw’s strategy again before investors decide on May 9 whether to back him. Since the railroad already preannounced its disappointing results earlier this month when it disclosed a $600 million settlement over the disastrous February 2023 Ohio derailment there were few surprises in Wednesday’s numbers.