Norges in favour of ICICI Securities delisting
Norway’s $1.55 trillion sovereign wealth fund is an influential voice in deciding the outcome of whether ICICI Securities would continue as a standalone listed business entity, as it owns 3.2%.
Norway’s Norges Bank Investment Management, the world’s biggest sovereign wealth fund, has stamped its approval on ICICI Bank Ltd's proposal to delist and merge the brokerage business with itself, thereby giving a shot in the arm for the Bank to make ICICI Securities Ltd its wholly-owned subsidiary.