Norinchukin Kicks Off First Dollar Bond Sale Since Losses

Japan’s Norinchukin Bank kicked off its first dollar bond sale since the agricultural lender said it expects massive losses on its investments in overseas bonds.

Bloomberg
Published14 Oct 2024, 06:41 AM IST
Norinchukin Kicks Off First Dollar Bond Sale Since Losses
Norinchukin Kicks Off First Dollar Bond Sale Since Losses

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s Norinchukin Bank kicked off its first dollar bond sale since the agricultural lender said it expects massive losses on its investments in overseas bonds.

The bank started marketing a five-year green bond on Tuesday at a spread of around 155 basis points over Treasuries, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified. The spread is wider than the 130 basis-point area guidance the bank gave when it last sold such a bond in March 2023, despite significant tightening in market spreads over the last 18 months; that deal ended up pricing at a spread of 110 basis points.       

Proceeds will be primarily used to finance or refinance environmentally-related projects as defined in the bank’s sustainable-bond framework. The debt sale may price Tuesday, New York time.

A representative for JPMorgan Chase & Co., the lead bookrunner and the issuer’s green structuring agent, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Japan’s largest agricultural bank, commonly known as Nochu, posted a ¥413 billion loss ($2.8 billion) in the three months ended June 30, after taking a big hit on its investments in US and European government bonds. The lender also said it expects to report a loss of about ¥1.5 trillion in the current fiscal year. 

The spreads on Norinchukin’s dollar debt have ballooned since it first highlighted the bond losses in May, but a recent equity capital raise by the bank and a decline in dollar yield premiums globally on the back of strong US economic data have given a tailwind to the offering.   

The initial price guidance for the bond at around 155 basis points is about 32 basis points outside the bank’s dollar debt curve, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, using the Bloomberg NIA function.  

The new bond is likely to price well wide of similar maturity-notes from Japan’s megabanks, and Norinchukin will probably have to pay a new issue premium due to the overhang from its securities-portfolio restructuring and related losses, Bloomberg Intelligence credit analysts Pri De Silva and Adrian Sim wrote in a note Monday. They said fair value for a five-year bond from Norinchukin is around 115 basis points.

--With assistance from Ameya Karve and Emma Sanchez.

(Update with details on the use of proceeds in third paragraph and adds comment line in the fourth paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Oct 2024, 06:41 AM IST
Business NewsNewsNorinchukin Kicks Off First Dollar Bond Sale Since Losses

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    211.00
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    23.25 (12.38%)

    Tata Steel share price

    160.70
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1.05 (0.66%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,174.25
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -9.5 (-0.8%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    130.10
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    0.7 (0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Cummins India share price

    3,611.75
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -169.6 (-4.49%)

    Star Health and Allied Insurance share price

    547.85
    03:59 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -19.35 (-3.41%)

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    1,081.40
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -38 (-3.39%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,146.15
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -37.65 (-3.18%)
    More from Top Losers

    Nippon Life share price

    700.85
    03:53 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    59.15 (9.22%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    81.44
    03:52 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    5.16 (6.76%)

    Sonata Software share price

    608.50
    03:42 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    36.1 (6.31%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    790.10
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    45.85 (6.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,685.000.00
      Chennai
      77,691.000.00
      Delhi
      77,843.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,695.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.