Mint Explainer: A panacea for the rivers of India’s Seven Sisters resurfaces
Summary
- A new water resources authority meant to replace the ageing Brahmaputra Board is back in the reckoning five years after it was first proposed. Can it do for India’s northeastern states what the Brahmaputra Board hasn’t been able to?
Five years ago, the Union government decided to establish a water resources management authority with sprawling ambitions for India’s northeastern states. It would oversee water-related projects in the region, which has several crucial rivers, including the Brahmaputra, Manas, and Teesta, originating from or flowing to India’s northeastern neighbours.