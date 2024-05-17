North Korea fired a ballistic missile off its east coast on Friday, South Korea's military said, the latest in its recent series of weapons tests. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff gave no further details like how far the weapon flew.

Also read: Russia’s North Korea embrace could embolden Kim Jong Un, says US North Korea in recent months has maintained an accelerated pace in weapons testing as it continues to expand its military capabilities while diplomacy with the United States and South Korea remained stalled. Observers say North Korea likely believes an upgraded weapons arsenal would give it leverage to win greater concessions from the U.S. if negotiations resume. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: North Korea's bioweapons program, including 'Poison Pens', raises alarm: US Report Last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised another test firing of a new multiple rocket launch system, according to the North's state media.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.