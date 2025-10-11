North Korea’s Kim flaunts new ICBM able to reach US
Summary
The country’s leader challenged the West with an unapologetic military parade, including the unveiling of the “Hwasong-20” long-range missile, alongside guests from China and Russia.
SEOUL—North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, armed with nuclear weapons and powerful friends, signaled his determination to stand up to Washington with an elaborate military parade Friday night that featured advancements in an arsenal capable of striking the U.S.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story