Every part of North-east will get Central support to become developed: FM

The minister also said that each state, with its own development vision will contribute to India’s development journey.

Gireesh Chandra Prasad
Updated13 Jul 2025, 10:44 PM IST
Shillong, July 11 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma pose for a photo at the stall of Startup Exhibition during Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) North-East Conclave 2025, at IIM Shillong in Shillong on Friday. (@nsitharamanoffc X/ANI Photo)
New Delhi: The government will ensure every part of the North-eastern region gets legislative and policy support to achieve their development vision, which will contribute to India’s goal of becoming a developed economy by 2047, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said.

Sitharaman said at a function in Meghalaya that every village has to contribute to achieving Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma’s ambition to take the state economy to $30 billion by 2030, showed an official social media post by the minister's office/ on Sunday. 

Sitharaman on Sunday concluded - four-day visit to Meghalaya with a visit to Ramakrishna Mission Ashram School in Sohra, a separate official statement said. 

“In order to reach the $30 billion economy for Meghalaya by 2030, we need every village to contribute to this ambition of the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma,” the minister said. That fits into the larger vision of India becoming a developed economy by 2047, the minister said at an event in the state addressing women’s self-help groups.

The minister also said that each state, with its own development vision will contribute to India’s development journey. 

Sitharaman said the Union government will ensure that every part of the North-east gets “legislative and policy support, which is required,” so that the region can move ahead in achieving its aspirations. 

“We shall work together with the government of Meghalaya to ensure the aspirations are understood and we take that vision forward. The Prime Minister gives a great emphasis on North East,” Sitharaman said. 

The minister said that since 2014, a concerted push has been made to support women’s collectives by improving access to credit, training, branding support, and market linkages. The minister underscored the significance of the Lakhpati Didi initiative, which aims to ensure that at least five women in every village earn a sustainable income of 1 lakh annually. 

