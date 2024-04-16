The Northern Railway has introduced a series of summer special trains ahead of summer months. Let's have a look at these summer special trains, which will operate only on certain days of the week.

In a press release dated April 15, the Northern Railway said it introduced two more summer special trains, in addition to some trains introduced earlier.

Gorakhpur Jn–Amritsar-Gorakhpur Jn

Train No. 05005\ 05006

This train will run from April 24 to June 26 on every Wednesday while the journey of Amritsar - Gorakhpur Special will be effective from April 25 to June 27 o­n every Thursday.

Amritsar-Chhapra-Amritsar Special

Train No. 05049\ 05050

This train will run from April 26 to June 28 o­n every Friday and the return Amritsar-Chhapra special will start on April 27 and run till June 29 on every Saturday. The coach composition consists of general, AC and sleeper coaches.

Here are some other summer special trains:

Bhagalpur-New Delhi-Bhagalpur Special

Train No. 03483\ 03484

This train, which started on April 13 will operate till May 28 o­n every Saturday and Tuesday while New Delhi-Bhagalpur Special, which started from April 14 will run till May 29 o­n every Sunday and Wednesday.

Malda Town-New Delhi-Malda Town

Train No. 03413\ 03414

This train will run from April 11 till May 30 o­n every Thursday and Sunday while New Delhi- Maldatown Special, which started service from April 12, will run till May 31 o­n every Friday and Monday.

Mumbai LTT– Banaras –Mumbai LTT (Weekly) Special

Train No. 01053/01054

This train provides service from Mumbai LTT to Banaras on Wednesdays. This service, which started from April 3 will operate till June 26. Banaras – Mumbai LTT will operate on Thursdays. This service will be effective from April 4 till June 27. Key stops of the train include Kalyan Jn, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval Jn, Khandwa Jn, Itarsi Jn, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni Jn, Maihar, Satna Jn, Manikpur Jn, Prayagraj Chheoki Jn, and Varanasi. The coach composition consists of general, AC and sleeper coaches.

