Active Stocks
Tue Apr 16 2024 13:34:36
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 159.75 -0.71%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,421.40 -3.19%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 357.30 -1.12%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,066.20 -1.17%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,500.25 0.35%
Business News/ News / Northern Railway introduces summer specials Gorakhpur-Amritsar, Delhi-Malda Town, and more. Check out timings
BackBack

Northern Railway introduces summer specials Gorakhpur-Amritsar, Delhi-Malda Town, and more. Check out timings

Written By Fareha Naaz

Northern Railway has introduced a series of summer special trains from New Delhi to Malda Town and Gorakhpur Junction to Amritsar. Take a look at the schedules.

Summer special trains: The Northern Railway has introduced two more summer special trains in addition to some other trains introduced earlier.Premium
Summer special trains: The Northern Railway has introduced two more summer special trains in addition to some other trains introduced earlier.

The Northern Railway has introduced a series of summer special trains ahead of summer months. Let's have a look at these summer special trains, which will operate only on certain days of the week.

In a press release dated April 15, the Northern Railway said it introduced two more summer special trains, in addition to some trains introduced earlier.

Gorakhpur Jn–Amritsar-Gorakhpur Jn

Train No. 05005\ 05006

This train will run from April 24 to June 26 on every Wednesday while the journey of Amritsar - Gorakhpur Special will be effective from April 25 to June 27 o­n every Thursday.

Amritsar-Chhapra-Amritsar Special

Train No. 05049\ 05050

This train will run from April 26 to June 28 o­n every Friday and the return Amritsar-Chhapra special will start on April 27 and run till June 29 on every Saturday. The coach composition consists of general, AC and sleeper coaches.

Here are some other summer special trains:

Bhagalpur-New Delhi-Bhagalpur Special

Train No. 03483\ 03484

This train, which started  on April 13 will operate till May 28 o­n every Saturday and Tuesday while New Delhi-Bhagalpur Special, which started  from April 14 will run till May 29 o­n every Sunday and Wednesday.

Malda Town-New Delhi-Malda Town

Train No. 03413\ 03414

This train will run from April 11 till May 30 o­n every Thursday and Sunday while New Delhi- Maldatown Special, which started service from April 12, will run till May 31 o­n every Friday and Monday.

Mumbai LTT– Banaras –Mumbai LTT (Weekly) Special

Train No. 01053/01054

This train provides service from Mumbai LTT to Banaras on Wednesdays. This service, which started  from April 3 will operate till June 26. Banaras – Mumbai LTT will operate on Thursdays. This service will be effective from April 4 till June 27. Key stops of the train include Kalyan Jn, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval Jn, Khandwa Jn, Itarsi Jn, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni Jn, Maihar, Satna Jn, Manikpur Jn, Prayagraj Chheoki Jn, and Varanasi. The coach composition consists of general, AC and sleeper coaches.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 16 Apr 2024, 01:34 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App