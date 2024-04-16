The Northern Railway has introduced a series of summer special trains ahead of summer months. Let's have a look at these summer special trains, which will operate only on certain days of the week.
In a press release dated April 15, the Northern Railway said it introduced two more summer special trains, in addition to some trains introduced earlier.
Gorakhpur Jn–Amritsar-Gorakhpur Jn
Train No. 05005\ 05006
This train will run from April 24 to June 26 on every Wednesday while the journey of Amritsar - Gorakhpur Special will be effective from April 25 to June 27 on every Thursday.
Amritsar-Chhapra-Amritsar Special
Train No. 05049\ 05050
This train will run from April 26 to June 28 on every Friday and the return Amritsar-Chhapra special will start on April 27 and run till June 29 on every Saturday. The coach composition consists of general, AC and sleeper coaches.
Here are some other summer special trains:
Bhagalpur-New Delhi-Bhagalpur Special
Train No. 03483\ 03484
This train, which started on April 13 will operate till May 28 on every Saturday and Tuesday while New Delhi-Bhagalpur Special, which started from April 14 will run till May 29 on every Sunday and Wednesday.
Malda Town-New Delhi-Malda Town
Train No. 03413\ 03414
This train will run from April 11 till May 30 on every Thursday and Sunday while New Delhi- Maldatown Special, which started service from April 12, will run till May 31 on every Friday and Monday.
Mumbai LTT– Banaras –Mumbai LTT (Weekly) Special
Train No. 01053/01054
This train provides service from Mumbai LTT to Banaras on Wednesdays. This service, which started from April 3 will operate till June 26. Banaras – Mumbai LTT will operate on Thursdays. This service will be effective from April 4 till June 27. Key stops of the train include Kalyan Jn, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval Jn, Khandwa Jn, Itarsi Jn, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni Jn, Maihar, Satna Jn, Manikpur Jn, Prayagraj Chheoki Jn, and Varanasi. The coach composition consists of general, AC and sleeper coaches.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!