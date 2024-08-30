Norway Surprise Unemployment Drop Cuts Odds of Rate Cut in 2024

A decline in Norway’s adjusted unemployment rate that suprised analysts is likely to reduce the already low chance of a reduction in borrowing costs before next year.

Bloomberg
Published30 Aug 2024, 10:35 PM IST
Norway Surprise Unemployment Drop Cuts Odds of Rate Cut in 2024

(Bloomberg) -- A decline in Norway’s adjusted unemployment rate that suprised analysts is likely to reduce the already low chance of a reduction in borrowing costs before next year.

The seasonally adjusted registered jobless rate for August fell to 2% from the previous month’s 2.1% that was the highest level in more than two years, data from the Norwegian Labor and Welfare Administration showed on Friday. While the figure was in line with Norges Bank’s projection from June, it defied the forecasts by all analysts surveyed by Bloomberg who had expected the rate to remain at 2.1%.

Norway’s central bank is yet to embark on any easing, contrary to peers the Riksbank and the European Central Bank. It’s backed by the Norwegian labor market, which has remained resilient thanks largely to demand for the nation’s oil and gas, even as the mainland economy has barely kept growing since the start of last year.

The jobless data adds to factors such as the weak krone that favor Norges Bank’s current aggressive stance of keeping its benchmark rate at 4.5%, among the most hawkish in the rich world.

“The previous month’s negative surprise — a sharper-than-expected rise in the unemployment rate — appears to have been just a temporary ‘scare’,” Marius Gonsholt Hov, Svenska Handelsbanken AB’s chief economist for Norway, said in a note to clients. “In this context, the latest figures for August should be reassuring for Norges Bank, as they continue to support the strategy of maintaining the current policy rate for some time ahead. We still expect the initial rate cut to occur in March next year.”

Kristoffer Kjaer Lomholt, head of FX and corporate research at Danske Bank A/S, said the report “no doubt reduces the likelihood of a rate cut from Norges Bank this year,” while pointing out it is the last labor-market report before the policymakers’ meeting next month.

--With assistance from Stephen Treloar.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Aug 2024, 10:35 PM IST
Business NewsNewsNorway Surprise Unemployment Drop Cuts Odds of Rate Cut in 2024

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.80
    03:58 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.13%)

    Bandhan Bank

    200.70
    03:54 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    6.7 (3.45%)

    GAIL India

    237.55
    03:53 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    5.45 (2.35%)

    HDFC Bank

    1,632.95
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    -5.55 (-0.34%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    472.50
    03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    33.45 (7.62%)

    Jindal Stainless

    792.00
    03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    55.55 (7.54%)

    Au Small Finance Bank

    688.85
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    48.05 (7.5%)

    Radico Khaitan

    1,944.90
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    126.95 (6.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,801.00-184.00
      Chennai
      73,225.00100.00
      Delhi
      74,233.00893.00
      Kolkata
      73,081.00243.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue