'Not all of it is India's fault': Shashi Tharoor on Maldives and border disputes
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said India has done a lot for the Maldives — from putting down a coup against their government, supplying plane-loads of water to it — but that does not go a long way in deciding such relationships.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said on Saturday it is not India's fault that relations are not as good with Maldives under its present ruling dispensation as was during the previous government in the island nation. He said one has to see it in the context of that country's policies.