‘Not aware of anti-Bangladesh activities’: India rejects Dhaka’s charge on Awami League in Kolkata, New Delhi

India on Wednesday dismissed allegations by Bangladesh that the Awami League offices in Kolkata and New Delhi were indulged in ‘anti-Bangladesh activities’, insisting that no such activity is permitted from Indian soil. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) termed Dhaka’s claim “misplaced” and reiterated New Delhi’s position on supporting free and fair elections in the neighbouring country.

What did Bangladesh allege? The Bangladeshi foreign ministry, in a sharply worded statement, claimed that “Awami League-linked offices” were being run in India, allegedly by leaders and activists taking refuge across the border. It urged New Delhi to “immediately ensure the closure” of such centres in order to prevent what it described as “an affront against the people and State of Bangladesh.”

Dhaka alleged that political campaigns contrary to Bangladeshi interests, particularly by “absconding members of a banned political party,” were being carried out in India. The statement specifically mentioned purported offices in Kolkata and New Delhi.

How did India respond? Rejecting the allegations, India said it had no knowledge of such activities and would not allow them under any circumstances. “The Government of India is not aware of any anti-Bangladesh activities by purported members of the Awami League in India or of any action that is contrary to Indian law. The Government does not allow political activities against other countries to be carried out from Indian soil,” the MEA said.

Calling the charge “misplaced,” India underlined its expectation that “free, fair and inclusive elections will be held at the earliest in Bangladesh to ascertain the will and mandate of the people.”