‘Not charming, just creepy’: Woman slams behaviour of fellow Indian men in Singapore

A Reddit post titled “Creeped out on our first international girls’ trip — by fellow Indians. Please, do better” has gone viral, sparking widespread conversations about safety, consent, and the conduct of Indian men abroad.

Shared on the platform’s travel subreddit, the post, which has received over 900 upvotes, recounts the unsettling experiences of four Indian women during their much-anticipated trip to Singapore, a destination chosen for its reputation as one of the safest for female travellers.

What started as a dream getaway quickly took a disturbing turn.

Followed, cornered by fellow Indians On the third day of the trip, while visiting a Buddhist temple, the group encountered an Indian man in his mid-20s who began following them across every floor of the temple. He struck up a conversation with one of the women, claiming he frequently visited Singapore, felt lonely, and wanted to hang out or be their “guide.”

Though the women politely declined, the man persisted, recommending a vegan restaurant inside the temple frequented by monks. Out of curiosity, the group visited the eatery, only to realise he was still following them. Things got more uncomfortable when he tried to pay for their food and asked them to reimburse him in cash, claiming he needed change. Despite repeated attempts to distance themselves, they spotted him again at a nearby store, more than an hour later.

The incident was not isolated.

The next evening at popular Singapore nightclub Zouk, the group was again approached, this time by two Indian men, who hovered near them at the bar, ordered the same drinks, and forced themselves into a group toast. Later, the men followed the group onto the dance floor until the women moved closer to a group of female tourists — only then did the men finally back off.

“It wasn’t locals who made us feel unsafe- it was our own” What troubled the women most, as the post puts it, was that it wasn’t strangers or locals making them feel unsafe; it was fellow Indians.

“In a country known for order and respect, they felt entitled to intrude, follow, and force interactions. To the men reading this: this isn’t charming, it’s creepy. Learn to read the room. Respect boundaries. No means no — even if it’s not shouted.”

‘Embarrassing, shameful', said the internet The post struck a nerve with many Reddit users, especially women, who shared similar experiences while travelling abroad.

Several users expressed anger and embarrassment over the behaviour of Indian men in international spaces.

A user commented, “I sometimes wonder how they are not embarrassed by their desperate attitude and sheer lack of self-respect. It’s like someone is swatting a housefly away, and yet they won’t stop buzzing around you. Go away… shoooo.”

“You really should have complained to the club authorities or the MRT security at Chinatown. A taste of Singapore’s law enforcement would have taken care of these obnoxious men,” another wrote on Reddit.